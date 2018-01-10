NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating two separate shootings in Algiers that left three people injured Monday afternoon.

The first reported shooting took place around noon near General Meyers Avenue and Flanders Street. According to NOPD, two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

At least 8 cones marking bullet casings in a double shooting on Genera Meyer in Algiers pic.twitter.com/xL2m4MvWT8 — Derek Waldrip (@DerekWWLTV) October 1, 2018

The second shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Cypress Acres Drive, also in Algiers, around 2:30 p.m.

NOPD says one man was shot in the leg.

It is unknown if the shootings are connected. Additional information about the shootings has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

© 2018 WWL