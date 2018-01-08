NEW ORLEANS – Three people were shot on I-10 Wednesday afternoon when a car pulled aside their vehicle and shots were fired inside.

The NOPD said that the victims’ vehicle went off the road between Crowder and Read Boulevards, smashing through a wire fence, through the service road, coming to rest near a canal.

A 22-year-old and a 16-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and a two-year-old child suffered a graze wound. A woman and a 3-year-old child who were also inside the vehicle were uninjured.

The westbound lanes of I-10 were closed for about a half an hour between Read and Crowder as police combed through the crime scene.

"There were five occupants in the vehicle traveling westbound near Crowder," said Commander Lawrence Dupree. "I do not have a motive or any suspects at this time."

The victims were taken to University Medical Center.

