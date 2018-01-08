NEW ORLEANS – Parts of I-10 in New Orleans are closed after police investigate a triple shooting near an exit ramp Wednesday afternoon.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. near the I-10 west exit at Morrison Road. Reports say three people were shot.
I-10 west has been closed between Read and Crowder exit as part of the investigation, police say.
Click here to see live updates on the traffic status.
Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for updates on this developing story.
© 2018 WWL