NEW ORLEANS – Parts of I-10 in New Orleans are closed after police investigate a triple shooting near an exit ramp Wednesday afternoon.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. near the I-10 west exit at Morrison Road. Reports say three people were shot.

I-10 west has been closed between Read and Crowder exit as part of the investigation, police say.

#NOPD is investigating a shooting incident at the I-10 West exit at Morrison Road. Initial reports show three victims suffering apparent gunshot wounds. I-10 West has been closed at the Crowder exit as part of this investigation. #NOPDAlert — NOPD (@NOPDNews) August 1, 2018

Click here to see live updates on the traffic status.

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for updates on this developing story.

© 2018 WWL