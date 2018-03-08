NEW ORLEANS – For a very long time, it was a legend that there was a time capsule under the statue of PGT Beauregard standing in front of City Park. Today, we got to see that it is real.

According to a card placed inside the box, the time capsule was set on Nov. 14, 1913 – 108 years ago.

Confederate dollars, political ribbons, medals, newspapers and books made up most of the contents. A Confederate flag topping it all.

“This is history here today,” Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser said. “It’s not political, it’s not anything other than preserving things from 100 years ago.”

Nungesser’s office is in charge of culture in Louisiana. He says there’s one more time capsule to get, buried under the former site of the Jefferson Davis monument.

"I'm excited to wonder what's in the other box on the neutral ground on Jeff Davis," he said.

The contents of the time capsule were heavily water damaged, most likely during Hurricane Katrina. The plan is to put them on display after they’ve been restored, but that will take some time.

