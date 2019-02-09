NEW ORLEANS — Roland Von Kurnatowski, the long-time former owner of the famed Tipitina’s music club and focus of a recent federal criminal probe, died unexpectedly Sunday night.

He was 68 years old.

Von Kurnatowski died at a farm he owns in Carriere, Miss., which he often used as a weekend getaway. A close family friend tells Eyewitness News Von Kurnatowski shot himself in what appears to be a hunting accident. Neighbors saw Hancock County sheriff’s deputies and the coroner on the property shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday.

Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk told WWL-TV he does not suspect foul play, but the cause of death is still under investigation.

Von Kurnatowski was a real estate developer with properties across the Gulf South. But he emerged as a player on the New Orleans music scene when he purchased Tipitina’s music club from its founders in 1996.

He and his wife Mary later formed the nonprofit Tipitina’s Foundation to provide instruments for schools and music education and practice venues for underprivileged children. Foundation records show they provided more than 5,000 new or refurbished instruments to schools over the last 15 years, and the annual Instruments A’ Comin concert at Tipitina’s became a major fundraiser and musical happening.

The nonprofit developed a network of music studios at or near some of Von Kurnatowski’s real estate developments in New Orleans, across Louisiana and into Texas. Close friends and associates lauded Von Kurnatowski for his work supporting local music, something he always said he came to accidentally when he bought Tipitina’s but had come to care deeply about.

But questions arose in 2018 about business ties between the nonprofit and Von Kurnatowski’s private companies. At the same time, several investors filed lawsuits against Von Kurnatowski, claiming they had each given him hundreds of thousands of dollars to invest in U.S. treasuries and he had used it instead on his real estate projects.

Von Kurnatowski also started having major financial trouble in late 2017. Several performers claimed he bounced checks to them after their performances at Tipitina’s and another venue he owned, the Orpheum Theater. He sold his half of the Orpheum in the summer of 2018 and all of Tipitina’s to the funk band Galactic last November, promising to use the proceeds to pay investors who wanted their money back from an investment fund he had established.

But he wasn’t able to pay the investors and asked for patience, even as some said they desperately needed their money to pay for medical care. Earlier this year, when WWL-TV confronted Von Kurnatowski with several investment documents that contradicted his story, he chalked it up to clerical errors. The station also confirmed that the FBI had subpoenaed records and interviewed investors about Von Kurnatowski.