Allen Toussaint's family rejects street naming idea that would split street 'by color'

NEW ORLEANS — A 1919 map of New Orleans shows the changing face of the city.

Back then, what is now Robert E. Lee Boulevard was Adams Avenue.

Fast-forward more than a century, and the citizen-led Street Renaming Commission is suggesting a new name: Allen Toussaint Boulevard.

“So many people have been calling us, 'Hey, man. Is there going to be a celebration when the name changes? When is it happening?'” said Reginald Toussaint, Allen Toussaint’s son.

Toussaint called Robert E. Lee Boulevard home. The piano player's house was adorned with treble clefs, clues to the humble superstar who lived there.

But his family's excitement over a possible name change to honor him hit a sour note.

Recently, City Councilmen Jared Brossett and Joe Giarrusso contacted Reginal Toussaint and his sister to ask if they would be OK with the idea of splitting up a renamed Robert E. Lee Boulevard between their districts.

That idea was briefly discussed as the Street Renaming Commission considered new names for streets that honor Confederates or white supremacists.

Reginald Toussaint said he views the request as one that not only crossed political boundaries, but racial ones as well.

“We're not going to be involved in a street that's split in half by color,” he said.

Most of the street runs through Gentilly, a racially-diverse part of Brossett's District D; part of it runs through Lakeview, a predominantly white neighborhood in Giarrusso's Distirct A.

Toussaint said more division is the last thing his dad would've wanted following what was already a controversial process as new names for streets were debated in recent months.

“The reason you're changing the name of these streets is because of what they meant. But for us to come and say, ‘OK, we're going to take the Black section of Robert E. Lee and y'all could have the white section,’ my Dad would be no part of that. And we're not going to be a part of that,” Toussaint said.

In a statement, Brossett said he does not want to have one street with two names.

"That would be disrespectful to the legacy of Mr. Toussaint. The entire street should be named in his honor,” he said.

Giarrusso issued a statement that reads in part, "Because District A has so many streets under consideration for name changes, we have been regularly and constantly engaged with neighbors and neighborhoods about their thoughts. I have approached this like other zoning matters: the directly affected neighbors should have the largest voice in these discussions."

Toussaint, however, said he no longer wants to talk about the idea.