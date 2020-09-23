Tracey's bar shut down as city cites COVID violations during Monday night Saints game

The city of New Orleans said Irish Channel bar must halt operations until it can provide an operational plan to handle overcrowding.

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has shut down Tracey's Original Irish Channel Bar after a social media post showed a crowd enjoying the Saints game Monday night in violation of Mayor Cantrell's proclamation on the coronavirus health crisis.

On Wednesday, the city said it was made aware of several violations of the mayor's proclamation, including: failure to enforce mask requirements, allowing patrons to sit at the bar and a failure to enforce social distancing.

The city of New Orleans has not moved into the more relaxed Phase 3 of the coronavirus recovery that the rest of Louisiana has moved into. At this point bars still can't operate as bars, can't serve customers at the bar and are limited to table service and drinks being served with food.

"Tracey's Original Irish Bar has been ordered to immediately cease operating, until such time as the owner provides an operational and management plan to the City which must include a viable solution to properly handle overcrowding. They may not resume operations until the plan is reviewed and approved by the Director of the Department of Safety and Permits in writing," said the city in a statement.