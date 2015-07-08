Trader Joe's planning to open a store in New Orleans

The California-based grocery chain would open late next year on Tulane Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — Trader Joe's is planning to open its first store in New Orleans next year, according to our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

The California-based grocery chain would open late next year on Tulane Avenue. The store would be 13,000 square feet and have more than 100 parking spaces. This is the same size as the Trader Joe's in Metairie on Veterans Memorial Boulevard, which opened in 2016.

There are 560 Trader Joe's across the United States and only 2 in Louisiana currently.

Our partners say The Feil Organization owns the property and is leading the project. The organization has been going through the neighborhood participation phase of permitting, meeting with neighborhood groups in the area to explain the details of the new development.

"I am in total support," Don Wentworth, president of the Faubourg Tulane Gravier Neighborhood Alliance, told NOLA.com. "They are doing everything right," he added, pointing to their thorough consulting process and transparency about the development, if not the tenant's identity.