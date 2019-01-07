The New Orleans Police Department and Louisiana State Police will implement a traffic plan for the upcoming Essence Festival.

Events will be held in the Convention Center from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. starting Friday, July 5 through Sunday, July 7.

In addition to the current construction project on Convention Center Blvd., heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic is expected for the event.

The following plan will be put in place each day to facilitate traffic flow and ensure the safety of everyone attending the events and/or visiting the area.

Convention Center Blvd

Convention Center Blvd from Calliope Street to Julia Street will be one way heading downtown

Convention Center Blvd from Calliope Street to Henderson Street will remain in both directions

Special attention will be given to Henderson Street due to vehicles accessing parking lots and Convention Center Blvd.

Convention Center Blvd from Julia Street to Poydras Street will remain open in both directions, but intermittent closures on Convention Center Blvd at Poydras Street are possible.

NOPD and LSP supervisors will determine if these are needed based on the traffic volume. Supervisors will have the autonomy to open Convention Center Blvd. in both directions throughout the day depending on the traffic volume.

South Peters Street

All side streets between Calliope Street and Julia Street will be closed to traffic accessing Convention Center Blvd.

These streets will be controlled with barricades and officers. Any vehicles accessing residences, businesses, hotels, or parking lots in those blocks will be allowed to enter.

All rideshare vehicles will be asked to drop off and pick up on South Peters Street in order to keep additional traffic off Convention Center Blvd.

Tchoupitoulas Street

Officers will control intersections along Tchoupitoulas Street from Julia Street to Calliope Street to facilitate traffic accessing US-90.

This traffic plan will be very fluid as this is the first year with construction and a glimpse of what Convention Center Blvd will eventually be.