Tremé struggles with loss of important people, cultural events due to COVID

The historic neighborhood is struggling in the midst of the COVID pandemic with the loss of cultural events and some of the people that made them happen.

One year ago Eyewitness news asked what happened to the Tremé neighborhood and whether it could be saved from losing even more cultural ground in a special report "Death of a Neighborhood, Survival of a Culture."

After urban renewal, the building of the Claiborne overpass and Hurricane Katrina, we witnessed the slow death of a community that had always projected so much life.

Now, the same community is being dealt another blow as COVID-19 sweeps across the country.

