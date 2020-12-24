Haircuts for Christmas? One Treme barbershop is trying to spread the goodwill this holiday season

Any kid, any style, no questions asked.

NEW ORLEANS — One barbershop in Treme is making sure hundreds of kids have sharp haircuts Christmas morning, by giving away hundreds of haircuts free of charge.

Brandus “Fatt” Mercadel, whose shop House of Fades is used to giving back, had given more than 100 haircuts when we caught up with him Wednesday afternoon.

“I know my man’s cut about 80 I’ve cut about 120,” said Mercadel. “I’m New Orleans favorite barber. So you know, I’ve got to give back. How they give me love, I’ve got to give them back some love.”

Wednesday, kids of all ages masked up and lined up for their fresh, free cuts.

Eugene “Rilla” Allen has been cutting hair for decades and says he loves it.

“Build their confidence up. Make them feel good. You know, make them want to strive more to do better,” said Allen.

Allen and Mercadel are trying to cut as much hair as they can before Christmas Day. Any kid, any style, no questions asked.

It’s a welcome gift for kids in Treme and beyond.

“It’s been a tough year mentally for my children, virtual and in school. Finances, everything. You know, so this is great. You know to give back especially for moms who can’t afford haircuts and stuff right now,” said Andrea Robinson, a mother of four, who was taking advantage of the free haircuts for her young sons.

And now the shop is encouraging others to share their skills, too.

“2020 has been a tough year for everybody. You know and I try to keep me going by, you know, continue to cut hair. So, I encourage all the other barbers and beauticians to drop their knowledge like I drop mine. It don’t hurt to turn the clippers on,” said Mercadel.

Free haircuts continue tomorrow at Fatt’s shop, House of Fades, from eight to four, at 1900 Bayou Road in the Treme.

