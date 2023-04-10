Trevor Abney, New Orleans officer who survived French Quarter ambush, has died

Abney will be remembered for his courage, resilience, and miraculous survival following a brutal ambush in October 2020.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is mourning the death of Trevor Abney, an officer who miraculously survived being shot in the head during an ambush in the French Quarter more than two years ago.

Sources close to the family confirmed Abney's death to WWL-TV on Monday. His official cause of death has not been determined.

Abney will be remembered for his courage, resilience, and miraculous survival following a brutal ambush in October 2020 that left him blind in his left eye and with a constant fear of a deadly seizure or stroke.

Abney was shot in the face while sitting inside his patrol car by a man who opened fire from the back of a pedicab. Authorities would later describe the shooting as an "ambush." Abney was rushed to the hospital and remained conscious during his treatment, even as doctors worked to save his life.

Despite the life-threatening injury, Trevor was able to recover with the 40-caliber bullet with full metal jacket lodged behind his left eye socket, too dangerous to remove.

"I definitely got a little more religious after that," Abney said, in an interview with former WWL-TV anchor Karen Swensen in 2021. "That's not just pure luck. For it to wiggle its way around all that and not cause massive hemorrhaging, there's something else going on there. So I've definitely been doing a lot more praying that I did before."

His recovery was extensively covered by Swensen in her story "Surviving the Ambush: The Trevor Abney Story."