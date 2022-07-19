Defense: Case hinges on tax cheat – Prosecutors: Williams and partner got what they wanted

The Orleans DA and his business partner are accused of tax fraud. The trial is expected to last up to three weeks.

NEW ORLEANS — Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams and his business partner Nicole Burdett ran a business that was awash in cash and hired someone who would do what they want and save them thousands and thousands in federal tax obligations, prosecutors alleged at the opening of the tax fraud trial.

The defense countered that the prosecution’s entire case is hinging on word of a convicted tax cheat who Williams and Burdett trusted to reduce their taxes, but to do so within the rules.

Defense attorneys admit that Williams was looking for a new tax preparer.

“Nobody feels good about giving the government too much, that’s why you go to a tax preparer or a CPA,” said an attorney for Williams and Burdett.

But the defense said that Henry Timothy was a tax cheat who was trusted by many, including Williams and Burdett. The defense says that the pair turned over every receipt, every check, to Timothy.

Prosecutors say Timothy was merely doing what the business partners wanted and that by signing off on the returns, they were complicit in fraud.

“When you sign it, under penalty of perjury, you’re swearing that all the information is true – and it’s the taxpayer’s obligation to make sure it’s correct. “You have a duty to file, a duty to file accurately,” said Kelly Eubinger, the Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana.

Eubinger said that Burdett introduced Timothy to Williams as he was looking for a new tax preparer and that Timothy worked out of his home and had no officer or web site.

“Were they looking for the best? Were they looking for the brightest?” she asked. “You see, Mr. Timothy did their bidding and gave them no push back.”

Williams and Burdett, a former attorney from his private law firm, are charged in a 10-count federal indictment with conspiring to falsify Williams’ tax returns from 2013 to 2017, allegedly by overstating business expenses from Jason Rogers Williams & Associates by $720,000 and by failing to report cash payments totaling $55,500.

The indictment alleges the duo wanted to reduce Williams’ tax burden by more than $200,000.