Jurors seated, trial beginning for Orleans DA Jason Williams

The Orleans DA and his business partner are accused of tax fraud. The trial is expected to last up to three weeks.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Opening statements have begun in the trial of Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams and his business partner, Nicole Burdett. The two are alleged to have overstated business expenses in order to underpay tax obligations in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

A jury of 12 and four alternates were seated Tuesday afternoon for a trial that could last up to three weeks.

Williams faces 10-counts of tax fraud and his position and law license could be at risk should he be found guilty.

Williams has characterized the trial as a witch hunt by political opponents and Monday said he was "very" confident in his chances.

The indictment alleges the duo wanted to reduce Williams’ tax burden by more than $200,000.

A separate indictment alleges Burdett overstated business expenses on her own personal tax returns by another $280,000.

Harry Rosenberg, who served as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana from 1991 to 1993, said federal prosecutors from the Western District of Louisiana, who were brought into the Eastern District to handle the case, will have a heightened burden to convince a jury that Williams and Burdett intended to cheat on their taxes.

“The initial and the primary (defense is) one of ‘we relied upon this tax preparer. We thought he was a CPA. He basically defrauded us, the defendants, and we were the ones who were bamboozled,’” Rosenberg said.

Aiding in that defense is the fact that Timothy has already pleaded guilty to cheating on his own personal taxes. The defense attorneys have listed Harold Asher as an expert witness they plan to call, and Rosenberg expects Asher to testify that Timothy did similar things to exaggerate business expenses to lower taxes for his other clients.

“That's always been part of the defendants' primary theme, which is, 'Look, Timothy did this with everyone. He did it with us, and we should not be singled out for it,’” Rosenberg said.

Another potential opening for Williams and Burdett: The government originally charged them with five counts of failing to report cash payments totaling $66,000, but Williams and Burdett were able to present evidence that caused the prosecution to drop one of those counts.