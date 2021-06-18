Tropical weather lashes Gulf Coast with brisk winds, rain

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — High winds and heavy rains are striking coastal Louisiana and Mississippi as a disorganized and unpredictable tropical weather system churns through the Gulf of Mexico.
The storm has forced the cancellation of Juneteenth celebrations in Mississippi and Alabama and is threatening Father’s Day tourism in areas already suffering economic losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Forecasters say the storm is likely to dump anywhere from 4 inches to 8 inches of rain along parts of the Gulf Coast.
Coastal surge flooding is possible and flash flood watches extended along the coast from southeast Louisiana into the Florida Panhandle and well inland into Mississippi, Alabama and parts of Georgia.