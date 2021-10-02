Pickup truck crashed into Algiers building, sending teenagers to the hospital

As the driver approached the intersection at Horace Street police said a sedan vehicle disregarded a stop sign which caused the pickup truck to veer off of the road.

NEW ORLEANS — 10 teenagers are in the hospital after a truck crashed into an Algiers building Saturday afternoon.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, at about 12 p.m. the driver of a pickup truck, carrying passengers in the bed of the truck, was heading westbound on General Meyer Avenue.

As the driver approached the intersection at Horace Street police said a sedan vehicle, described as either silver or grey, disregarded a stop sign which caused the pickup truck to veer off of the road in an effort to avoid a collision.

Unfortunately, after the truck went off the roadway, it crashed into an unoccupied building while the driver of the sedan left the scene, said police.

According to NOLA EMS, the extent of the injuries was listed as such:

11 total patients.

The driver of the truck refused EMS transport.

2 teenagers between 12-14 were transported to the UMC trauma center in serious but stable condition.

5 transported to Children's Hospital.

3 transported to West Jefferson Medical Center.

All injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening, according to NOPD PIO Gary Flot.

Police said there were no pedestrians injured during the accident.

There is no further information available at the moment but the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.