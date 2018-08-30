NEW ORLEANS – Part of Magazine Street was blocked off Thursday afternoon after a pickup truck was trapped in what could be either a sinkhole or a very large pothole.

The driver says water was covering the area, so he couldn’t see the hole when he made the turn at First Street. The truck was stuck there for more than an hour.

The Sewerage & Water Board has been working in the area recently.

Eventually, a contractor with the S&WB came out and pulled the truck out of the hole.

The driver says his truck was in so deep that there was water damage inside the vehicle.

