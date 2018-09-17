NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Tulane University is requiring that all new students study racial diversity as part of the school's undergraduate curriculum.

The New Orleans Advocate reports the school announced the requirement on Wednesday.

Students will also have to take another class on global perspectives.

Both classes will be required for new students to graduate.

The class requirements come after several incidents where minority students complained of harassment by white students.

In 2015, some students posted racist comments on an anonymous social media app. After that, the university's president convened a commission on race and university values. It was the commission that recommended the changes.

Students will have to complete the coursework by the end of their sophomore year.

Read more on the New Orleans Advocate's website.

