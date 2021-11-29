Tulane University to be main tenant in redeveloped Charity Hospital site

Over the next few years, the developers and Tulane plan to transform Charity into a mixed-use complex with apartments, retail, educational, and other uses.

NEW ORLEANS — Developers working to repurpose the shuttered Charity Hospital in downtown New Orleans just announced a major tenant.

Tulane University is now expected to initially occupy nearly 350,000 square feet through a long-term lease. Over the next few years, the developers and Tulane plan to transform Charity into a mixed-use complex with apartments, retail, educational institutions, and other uses.

Tulane, along with developers 1532 Tulane Partners, Inc. and SKK Opportunity Zone Fund I, LLC made the announcement in a joint statement Monday morning.

Tulane is expected to occupy more than a third of the building’s million square feet. The university plans to maintain an academic and research presence there, not far from the Tulane School of Medicine.

According to the statement, the goal is to place more labs and scientists together in an innovation district downtown where Tulane discoveries can come to market faster.

“The American landscape is filled with cities that have been transformed to become leaders of the 21st-century economy thanks to the presence of a major research university in the center of their downtown commercial district,” Tulane President Michael Fitts said. “This is the shared future of New Orleans and Tulane.”

The iconic building on Tulane Avenue has remained empty since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Tulane and the developers hope bringing the building back to life will help spur future development in the heart of the city.

The developers said special care will be taken to retain Charity’s iconic art deco facade, main lobby, second-floor auditorium, and other historical characteristics while fully renovating the interior.

“We are thrilled to be a part of redeveloping Charity. This transformative project exemplifies why Opportunity Zones were created,” said SKK co-founder David Shepherd. Added SKK partner Brian Lockhart, “We are very bullish on the future of New Orleans and see it as a great place to invest today. The history and culture of the city are unparalleled.”