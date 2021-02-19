x
Two-alarm fire at abandoned New Orleans apartment complex

The fire was reported around 4:27 a.m. in the complex at 13502 Chef Menteur Highway.
Credit: New Orleans Fire Department

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are trying to determine what caused a two-alarm fire at an abandoned apartment complex in the Michoud area of New Orleans East on Friday morning.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, the fire was reported around 4:27 a.m. in the complex at 13502 Chef Menteur Highway. Firefighters arriving at the scene saw flames in the front of the complex near the center of an elevator shaft.

As firefighters began to fight the fire, a man on the third floor called to them. The NOFD said the man met the firefighters on the first floor and said that he was homeless and had been living in the complex for some time. The man was detained for questioning by the New Orleans Police Department.

The man told the firefighters that he hadn’t seen his girlfriend in a while and she may be inside the building. Firefighters expanded the search area but did not find another person.

The fire was considered under control at 5:30 a.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

