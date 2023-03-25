Two-alarm fire breaks out at Faubourg Brewery Co.

Brewery employees say they saw smoke permeating from the ceiling just after the alarm went off.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating a two-alarm fire that broke out at Faubourg Brewing Co. on Jourdan Road in New Orleans East.

Brewery employees say they saw smoke permeating from the ceiling just after the alarm went off. Firefighters arrived at the scene at 10:39 Friday night and saw smoke coming from the roof.

Captain Edwin Holmes says heat from the individual fires on the roof set off the sprinkler alarm system inside the building, which then led to flooding.

Twelve NOFD units were sent to the scene. They say they were able to use aerial units to extinguish parts of the fire.

Faubourg Brewery personnel told firefighters that contractors had been working on roof repairs earlier in the day. The fire department is now working to determine if the roofing work caused the fire.

All employees were evacuated and no injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation.