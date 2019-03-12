NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters are trying to determine what caused a two-alarm fire on Elysian Fields Avenue in New Orleans on Tuesday morning.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, the fire started just after midnight near the intersection of Frenchmen Street. Firefighters arriving at the scene found multiple buildings on fire, including a shed connected to a tire shop that was completely engulfed in flames. The fire had spread to a nearby two-story duplex and Melvin's Bar.

The NOFD reports bar owner Scott Hoerner said he was in his office when he heard a noise and found the building on fire. A neighbor living in the duplex said she was alerted by her cat that the house was on fire and she woke up her downstairs neighbor.

Hoerner said he did not have insurance for the bar. He added that he previously reported the abandoned property to the city government.

Forty firefighters responded to the scene and the fire was considered under control at 1:34 a.m. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

