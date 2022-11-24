Two-alarm fire near Audubon Park displaces several residents

Thankfully, no residents were harmed.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) battled a two-alarm fire near Audubon Park Thursday morning.

According to a release from NOFD, a call was received at 10:45 reporting a fire in the 600 block of Audubon Place. Upon arrival, firefighters saw a three-story structure with smoke emanating from the third floor.

According to NOFD, all residents of the house had escaped successfully. Given the size of the structure, NOFD called a second alarm at 10:53.

The fire was under control just after 11:20. The house was divided into numerous apartments; the three residents on the bottom floor were all away at the time of the fire, one was occupied on the second floor and two were on the third floor, including the apartment where the fire emanated from.