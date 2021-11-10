Two children killed in crash on I-510 in New Orleans East

The Department of Transportation says the crash occurred just after 4 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — Two children were killed in a crash on I-510 in New Orleans East Monday afternoon.

According to New Orleans Police, the crash happened near the intersection of I-510 South and I-10 East. The Department of Transportation says the crash occurred just after 4 p.m.

According to police, an adult male and two boys were injured in the car crash. All three were taken to the hospital, where the two children died.

All lanes on I-510 East are blocked at the scene of the crash.