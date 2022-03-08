Two escape from large house fire in New Orleans East

The fire was first reported just after midnight at a two-story wood frame family home in the 5600 block of Jamison Street in the Pines Village neighborhood.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say two people escaped a large fire uninjured in New Orleans East early Wednesday morning.

The NOFD said two people inside were able to escape the home before firefighters arrived. The fire grew so large that it destroyed the home and several cars nearby.

The fire was brought under control around 1:12 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The fire department said the home was undergoing renovations at the time.