NEW ORLEANS – Two people were hurt and one person was arrested after shots rang out on Bourbon Street early Friday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, 26-year-old Aaron Hill was booked on two counts of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Police say the shooting happened around 4:55 a.m. near Bourbon and Conti streets. A 28-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and stomach, and A 37-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police say both victims are listed in stable condition.

The moments just before the gunfire were reportedly captured by real-time crime cameras. Police say the 37-year-old man and Hill were walking in opposite directions when they passed each other near the intersection. Hill then allegedly pulled a gun and shot the two victims. Investigators believe Hill knew the victims and the shooting was not a random act.

Hill was later arrested in the 900 block of Conti Street and admitted that he was the shooter, police say.

Investigators say the 37-year-old victim discarded a gun from his waistband shortly after the shooting.

Initial reports by NOPD said that two men were in custody following the shooting. Hill is the only person that has been arrested and booked.

The investigation into the shooting continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the NOPD eighth district detectives at 504-658-6080. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

