Two men killed in Central City near Taylor Park

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

NEW ORLEANS — Two men were killed in Central City tonight, according to New Orleans police.

NOPD officers are on the scene of a double homicide at the corner of S. Roman Street and Washington Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene to investigate shots fired in the area around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men who were fatally shot.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.