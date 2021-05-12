Two men working to end the violence in New Orleans communities

Sometimes they pray if someone is open to it. Other times they offer folks information on social services.

NEW ORLEANS — Once a week in a different part of the city, you'll find Philip Brock and Ian Ballard. The two are part of the group "Positive minds, Positive movement", a non-profit.

Brock who has a background in mental health, started it along with Ballard, a former truck driver now on a different road. Together, they walk neighborhoods and say a quick hello.

"You'd be surprised what a word do," said Ian Ballard, "Positive minds, Positive movement".

Sometimes they pray if someone is open to it. Other times they offer folks information on social services.

"Our objectivity to put respect, belief and wisdom back into the community to get the community back as a whole." said Phillip Brock, "Positive minds, Positive movement".

"One encouraging word can stop somebody from killing themselves..or stop someone from robbing you..or robbing me..just telling them there is something better." said Ian Ballard, "Positive minds, Positive movement".

The group also hosts sports camps, met with DA Jason Williams and has visited with kids at the juvenile justice center.

They hope others will join because they know it's uphill battle.

"We are in the days of plenty of evil going on in the world but we can control it by promoting positivity." said Phillip Brock, "Positive minds, Positive movement".

"And we need more men and women to come out. Everybody say they want to see a change but no one wants to be foot soldiers", said Ian Ballard, "Positive minds, Positive movement".