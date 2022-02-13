Two New Orleans teens earn Eagle Scout titles after years of hard work

“You need a lot of hard work, discipline, and other traits of integrity just to even get here,” said Hornsby.

NEW ORLEANS — Between the nearly 80 merit badges between them, 16-year-olds Ryan McFarland and Dominic Hornsby know a thing or two about scouting.

“This one was swimming,” said McFarland as he pointed to the badges on his uniform. “This is the first one you have to get.”

While many badges are required, it’s the one they each got Sunday afternoon that puts these New Orleans teenagers into the elite group of Eagle Scouts.

“You need a lot of hard work, discipline, and other traits of integrity just to even get here,” said Hornsby.

Scouting their way through the ranks of Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts meant a commitment to leadership, service, and outdoor skills.

“It makes me happy to know that I made it. It’s been three or four years now of hard work,” said McFarland.

“In the end it was worth it for the amount of work that I did to get to here,” said Hornsby.

That hard work also came with some fun along the way.

“The best part was probably the camping trips because we go to a lot of different places and you get to do a lot of different things,” said McFarland.

Not everyone who joins a boy scout troop makes it this far. According to Boy Scouts of America, from 1912 to 2019, about 2.5 million boys have earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

“This was first aid,” said Hornsby as he pointed to his badges.

Hornsby says he had a lot of family and community support, but his drive to be an Eagle Scout came from within.

“It was more of proving to myself that I can do this,” said Hornsby.

Along the way, McFarland says it helped him become a better person.

“It’s taught me how to be a better leader and also to show me how to help other people,” said McFarland.