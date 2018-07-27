NEW ORLEANS – Two people are in custody after shots rang out on Bourbon Street early Friday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the two people were shot around 4:58 a.m. near the intersection of Bourbon and Conti streets. One person was shot in the shoulder and stomach, and the other person was shot in the leg. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening.

NOPD District Commander Nick Gernon said that the moments leading up to the shooting were captured on real-time crime cameras. He said there was no fight before the shooting and two men walked up to the victims and opened fire.

Gernon added that the two men tried to run away but were quickly captured by officers in the area who heard the gunfire.

Gernon said that one of the two men taken into custody admitted that he was a shooter. Investigators believe the shooters knew the victims before the shooting and it was not a random act.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the NOPD.

