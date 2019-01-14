NEW ORLEANS — Holy Cross School and John F. Kennedy High School on Paris Avenue are closed Monday due to water pressure issues.

According to a message sent to parents Monday, Holy Cross School Chief School Officer Eric Desormeaux said the campus will be closed for all students in grades 5-12 because of a “massive” water leak on Cartier Avenue. Desormeaux adds that the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board is working to fix the issue, but did not have an estimate on when water pressure would be restored.

The school’s Elysian Fields campus is not included in the closure and classes will continue as scheduled.

“We are in contact with the Sewerage and Water Board and will keep you updated as we receive more information,” Desormeaux said.

Here is the full letter to parents and students:

Dear Parents and Students,

This morning we discovered that our Paris Avenue campus is experiencing an issue with water pressure, due to a massive leak on Cartier Avenue. The Sewerage and Water Board is sending out crews, but at this time we have no estimate on a timeline of restoration. Therefore, we cannot have school with no water pressure. Our Paris Avenue campus will be closed today for all students in grades 5-12.

Our Elysian Fields campus is not affected by this issue, and school will continue as scheduled today for grades Pre-K through 4.

We are in contact with the Sewerage and Water Board and will keep you updated as we receive more information.

Thank you for your understanding.

Eric DesOrmeaux

Chief School Officer

Shortly after the Holy Cross announcement, John F. Kennedy High School announced that its campus is also closed due to a water leak in the area. School administrators will be on campus to answer any questions from parents.

Several WWL-TV viewers reported that water pressure was low at their homes in the 70122 ZIP code.