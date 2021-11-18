Two shootings with four victims reported in New Orleans

If you have any information about these crimes, you can call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two shootings since last night.

The first happened in the Treme/Lafitte area, in the 1100 block of North Rocheblave Street. Two men were killed; they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they got a call around 5:13 p.m. about an aggravated battery by shooting at the intersection of Governor Nicholls Street and North Rocheblave Street. When they arrived, they found both victims with gunshot wounds.

So far, no arrests or suspects have been announced. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victims and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

The second shooting happened at St. Claude Avenue and Music Street in the St. Roch Neighborhood.

Police say two male victims arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds around 10:33 p.m. Wednesday night.

No other information is available at this time, including the extent of the injuries.

If you have any information about these crimes, you can call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.