Two statues missing from New Orleans City Park's Botanical Gardens, NOPD investigating

NEW ORLEANS — Two statues were reported missing from City Park's Botanical Gardens, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police did not say which statues were taken or if they were on display or not, but confirmed that they are investigating their disappearance.

City Park officials said they are working with NOPD, but would not comment on the investigation.

Anyone with information on the missing statues is asked to call police at 504-658-6030 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.