NEW ORLEANS – Police say two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Algiers Monday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened just before noon near General Meyers Avenue and Flanders Street. Two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

At least 8 cones marking bullet casings in a double shooting on Genera Meyer in Algiers pic.twitter.com/xL2m4MvWT8 — Derek Waldrip (@DerekWWLTV) October 1, 2018

