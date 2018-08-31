NEW ORLEANS -- A major thoroughfare, torn up for more than 5 years, has finally reopened in Uptown New Orleans.

Neighbors along Jefferson Avenue endured years of construction, but finally found relief this week.

“I actually went to Costco and got to park in front of my house and just carry my groceries in,” said Dewana Hill, who lives in the 1600 block of Jefferson Avenue. “I used to have to park at Daneel Park, which is about two blocks away.”

It’s been a rough ride for hill and her neighbors.

Jefferson Avenue has been torn up for the last 5-and-a-half years, limiting access to their homes..

There is still some landscaping and work on the neutral grounds to complete, but you can now drive detour free on Jefferson Avenue from the river all the way to South Claiborne.

The street has been under construction ever since the Army Corp of Engineers $50 million drainage project got underway in 2013.

Crews built huge underground concrete culverts under the street to collect storm water and reduce the risk of flooding here.

With Jefferson reopened, Dahline Fasco says it’s a lost easier to pick up her daughter who is in the fourth grade at the Newman School.

“It’s made a world of difference for busy parents picking up their kids to actually be able to fly through, get them and be on time,” she said.

Mike Micelli says it gives him another way to traverse the Uptown neighborhood.

“I’m happy about it,” he said. “I don’t know anybody who’s not.”

So, was it worth the aggravation?

“Allegedly it was to relieve flooding and improve drainage. We’ll see if the fruits of that labor pay off in the long run,” Hill said. “I hope so.”

