NEW ORLEANS — Robert Mahner has lived in his Lakeview home for decades.

But Thursday was the first time he ever had to meet with the Orleans Parish Assessor's Office.

He was one of countless citizens who got a shock when his property assessment arrived.

“They estimated my tax would be $6,340,” he said. “I was hoping to get it reduced.”

And he did. Now, it will be a slight rise from the $3,600 he paid last year.

The rising assessments come as Assessor Errol Williams’ office conducted its quadrennial reassessment.

While many assessments are rising -- and will probably result in higher property taxes -- the assessor's office has an appeals process that is ongoing until Aug. 19.

If you believe your property has been assessed too high, the first step is to meet with the assessor's office

Bring photos or documents with you to show why the value should be changed.

A recent appraisal helps, as does your homeowners insurance or repair estimates from a contractor.

"Since I had my house appraised last year … they took that appraisal so they reduced it," Mahner said. "It went down to $5,400, which is better than $6,300. It's still a lot of money.”

Appeals are heard at the assessor's office on the fourth floor of City Hall, the Algiers courthouse or Lakeview Christian Center, 5885 Fleur De Lis Drive.

If you are still not happy with your assessment, you can file a formal appeal by visiting nolaassessor.com.