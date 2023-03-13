University of Holy Cross shrinking faculty as school adjusts academic plan

The press release said that the personnel reduction will mostly impact faculty who teach general studies classes.

NEW ORLEANS — The University of Holy Cross is downsizing their faculty from 74 to 60 positions by the end of the 2026 academic year, according to a press release from the school.

“As a result of these reductions, the University of Holy Cross is repositioning itself to more effectively address the growing demands of the workforce by aligning our academic programs to meet the needs of our community and beyond,” said Dr. Christopher Rholdon, Vice President for Strategic Initiatives & University Advancement at the University of Holy Cross.

Dr. Rholdon added, “The university was founded by the Marianites of Holy Cross on the ideals of educating both the heart and mind of our students, and we intend to continue that legacy by focusing our efforts in areas of mental health counseling, nursing, health sciences, biology, business, and education.”

According to the press release, over 1,000 students are currently registered for the 2023 Spring Semester. These students are registered in the 50 undergraduate and graduate programs the school offers.