University of New Orleans names Kathy Johnson as its next president

NEW ORLEANS — The board of the University of Louisiana System has named Kathy Johnson as the new president of the University of New Orleans.

Johnson, the chief academic officer of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, will be the first woman to lead the public university in its 65-year history.

“I’m just incredibly excited because of the potential I see in the university,” Johnson said following Thursday's announcement. “(UNO) can help strengthen the city of New Orleans through the research that faculty do and student engagement in their community.”

“It’s really a higher educator’s dream come true,” she added.

Johnson has worked in higher education for more than 30 years and has a background in both academia and administration. At Indiana, she focused on efforts related to student success, community engagement, diversity and inclusion, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

After interviewing five semifinalists for the post last month, the University of New Orleans presidential search committee presented two finalists for consideration: Johnson and Walter Kimbrough, the former president of Dillard University.

Johnson, who has a Ph.D. in psychology, will replace John Nicklow, who stepped down in June to become president of Florida Institute of Technology. Nicklow had led the school since 2016. The system’s board has not yet set her start date or salary, according to a system spokesperson.

“This is a historic day for the University of New Orleans. Dr. Johnson’s qualifications are exceptional, but her unwavering dedication to the principles of education, her visionary leadership, and her passion for shaping the future of the university are well-aligned with the needs of the university community,” said UL System President and CEO Dr. Jim Henderson. “She is a visionary who will navigate through the challenges of tomorrow with grace and innovation."