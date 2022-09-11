UNO students reject $300 fee to start university football program

Of the 2,071 votes that were cast in the referendum, 69% voted against the new “Student Experience Fee.”

NEW ORLEANS — University of New Orleans students overwhelmingly rejected a new $300 per semester fee for full-time students which would have allowed the university to start intercollegiate football.

Of the 2,071 votes that were cast in the referendum, 69% voted against the new “Student Experience Fee.” In addition to intercollegiate football, the fee would have provided funding for women’s soccer, women’s golf, a marching band as well as funding for other student activities, clubs, intramural sports, student retention and other diversity programs.

According to the New Orleans Advocate | Times-Picayune, the plan would have also included a new, privately funded 20,000 seat open-air stadium to be built on the university’s campus.

Just under 30% of UNO’s student body voted in the referendum. The university’s athletic department said it was the largest student voter turnout in over a decade.

“The students have spoken”, said Tim Duncan, Vice President of Athletics & Recreation.”I personally still believe there will be a day when Privateer Football will happen, and I look forward to the gratifying feeling of laying the foundation for that successful endeavor.”

“Student Government leaders requested that this vote be allowed to take place and our students have made their voices heard,” said UNO President John Nicklow. “I respect the outcome of the vote, and I appreciate the engagement of our students, who cared enough about their university to cast their vote.”