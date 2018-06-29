UPDATE: Police said the child was found in good health and added the great aunt was brought to a hospital for a mental evaluation.

Original story:

A little boy who may be in need of medication has not been seen in almost 24 hours after last being seen at his grandmother's house in the care of a 63-year-old relative, according to the NOPD.

Marley Peters, 4, was at his grandmother's home in the 6100 block of Kuebel Drive on Thursday morning around 10 a.m.

The grandmother went to the restroom and when she returned, the child and his mother's aunt - Mary Bell - were no longer in the home.

There had been a report that the two were seen near University Medical Center on Thursday around 3:30 p.m.

Peters and Bell has not been seen or heard from since. Peters was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and yellow, blue and green plaid shorts.

Peters has a medical condition and may be in need of his medication.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Marley Peters and Mary Bell are asked to contact NOPD at 911 or Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070. Louisiana State Police are also assisting in the investigation.

