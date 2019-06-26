The man firefighters feared could have been trapped in a two-alarm fire Wednesday has been found safe.

According to NOFD Captain Edwin Holmes, the man missing after the fire at 1812 N. Miro Street returned home Wednesday night.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 1800 block of N. Miro Street around 1 p.m. after a two-story duplex caught fire.

When they arrived, the building had thick black smoke pouring from its windows on all sides.

Neighbors told firefighters that two men lived in the upstairs apartment, but nobody knew if they were home or not when the fire broke out.

One of the men arrived on the scene soon after and told firefighters that he thought his nephew had left their home that morning, but couldn't be sure. Firefighters searched the building for him, but were unable to find him. Family members couldn't reach him by phone either.

The fire was under control at 2:12 p.m., according to NOFD. A neighboring home took some damage from the radiant heat. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.