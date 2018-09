NEW ORLEANS -- Entergy has been restored for most customers in the Lower 9th Ward and Bywater after an outage left around 5,000 people without power around noon on Sunday.

According to Entergy officials, power was restored around 2:45 p.m. The cause of the outage is still under investigation.

Crews have safely restored power to the majority of the 5300 customers affected by today’s outage in the Marigny/Bywater/Lower 9th Ward areas. Crews are performing field switching to restore power to the remaining 1800 customers ASAP. — Entergy New Orleans (@EntergyNOLA) September 30, 2018

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will continue to update it as more information becomes available.

© 2018 WWL