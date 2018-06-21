NEW ORLEANS -- Nothing beats the taste of a refreshing New Orleans sno-ball on a hot summer day.

But, perhaps even sweeter is the sight of a woman reunited with the sno-ball stand that was lost and now found.

"So excited," Sandy Poree said. "I have this sno-ball truck back."

Earlier this week, somebody stole the lime green trailer Poree, known as Miss Sandy, used to put smiles on people's faces in the heat of the day.

News of the theft went viral on social media and WWLTV.com.

Ms. Sandy appealed to those who read the post or saw our report to help her find the trailer and they did.

She got a number of calls from people telling her where she could find it.

"They called me last night," Poree said. "Must have been about 11:30 p.m., and she said Miss Sandy I just saw on Twitter about your sno-ball truck and I just passed it."

Somebody parked the trailer at Michoud Boulevard and Expedition Drive in New Orleans East.

As Miss Sandy drove it back to the lot where she stores it, she noticed drivers slowing down beside her, taking down her license plate numbers.

Around the same time, the police department was flooded with calls about the trailer.

NOPD Lt. Gervais Allison went to investigate. He had seen Miss Sandy on the news.

"Oh, I recognized her face immediately," Allison said. "When she rolled down her window, I said, yep, that's you and she started smiling."

Police say the fact that Miss Sandy got her trailer back so quickly is a good example of what they're always preaching, when it comes crime, if you see something, say something.

"How many more crimes can we solve in this community, in this city when say something when they see something," Allison said. "In this case this lady got something very important to her back as a result of the community."

Miss Sandy is overwhelmed.

"There's so many people that still have that kind heart," Poree said. "I thank everybody for coming to my rescue in this."

All of Miss Sandy's syrups are gone along with the machine she used to make her sno-balls. Her generator is also missing.

She plans to replace those things and get back to business as soon as possible. "I'm going to work on it this weekend and try to get it back open," she said.

