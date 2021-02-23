Uptown water main break closes westbound of St. Charles

S&WB posted to social media that the break is located on St. Charles at Fern.

NEW ORLEANS — The westbound lane of St. Charles near the river bound Uptown is closed due to a water main break according to New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board.

S&WB posted to social media that the break is located on St. Charles at Fern Street.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area as S&WB works to repair the leak.

They are currently monitoring the water pressure and said that as of now it is stable.

The westbound side of the street will likely stay closed until the break is repaired.

