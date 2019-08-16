NEW ORLEANS — Ursuline Academy announced that it is removing Sioux as a class mascot choice after this year’s seniors graduate.

The announcement was made in a letter sent to students, parents and alumni.

The letter stated that in recent years both internal and external communities questioned the use of the Sioux class mascot.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, the Sioux are a “broad alliance of North American Indian peoples…”

“Our Ursuline Sisters believe in the dignity of all people,” said the letter, signed by Karen T. McNay, Academy President. “It is with great courage that we, as an Academy, reflect on this past tradition and seek to make changes that honor our traditions, reflect our mission, and invite our girls to continue to serve as compassionate leaders.”

The Sioux has been a choice for many years and was one of four names – Skippers, Merry Macs, Leprechauns and Sioux – assigned at four-year intervals to a class. The nickname would follow the class from freshman through senior year.

The mascot for the entire Ursuline Academy and its sports teams is the Lions.

Story continues under image

Ursuline Academy

The class mascots were a designation for that class and was used intermittently during the year, but especially for a ‘spirit rally’ that was held every year in which each class would compete to show school spirit.

The practice began in 1948 and the letter from the school said that it has undergone some changes over time, and that the latest change would be to eliminate Sioux as one of the choices.

The letter said this year’s senior class would be the last to be designated as Sioux and that the next class that would have been Sioux – next year’s freshmen – would have input into the new name.

The school said that the change was being done after forming a committee to “review inclusion and diversity, beginning with the Sioux mascot.”

“We’ll use this occasion as another opportunity to educate our students around cultural sensitivities and diverse viewpoints.”

Some of the reaction on social media seemed to run against the change.

“I’m beyond disgusted,” said a woman who identified herself as an alum on Facebook. “Giving in to some P.C. maniacs in removing “Sioux” as a class mascot name…”

“I am highly upset to hear about this,” said another commenter, who said that she did not attend the school but had relatives who had done so.



“This is beyond repugnant. Revisionist history,” said still another.