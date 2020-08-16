x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Orleans

US judge hopes to rule soon on Louisiana bar closures

U.S. District Judge Martin Feldman heard testimony online Friday regarding a challenge filed by 10 southeastern Louisiana bar owners.
Credit: AP
A padlock hangs on the door of the Maple Leaf Bar on Oak Street in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Many bars are closed after after Gov. John Bel Edwards recently ordered tighter restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — A federal judge says he will rule “as soon as is reasonably possible” on a challenge filed against the closure of bars in Louisiana to fight the spread of COVID-19. 

U.S. District Judge Martin Feldman heard testimony online Friday regarding a challenge filed by 10 southeastern Louisiana bar owners.

The hearing came as health officials report nearly 1,300 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths. 

The death toll as of midday Friday was more than 4,300. But hospitalizations continue to go down, dropping to a little more than 1,200. More than 103,000 people have recovered.   

More Stories: 

RELATED: Alexandria suspect competent for trial in 2018 stabbing death

RELATED: 19-year-old dead after boat slams into rock jetty at night

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Aug 03, 2020