USPS resumes mail delivery in most areas | See alternate post offices for hard hit areas

Mail delivery will return to normal for most of Southeast Louisiana, except in the hardest hit areas.

NEW ORLEANS — The US Postal Service is back in Southeast Louisiana after Hurricane Ida put them out of service for more than a week.

The USPS announce that most mail delivery will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Almost all post offices will be back in service for retail operations as well.

Post offices that are still closed will have an alternate location or had a USPS mobile unit outside to help customers.

The following post offices are closed and using alternate locations:

70039

CLOSED: Boutte Post Office 13322 Highway 90 Boutte, LA, 70039

ALTERNATE: Luling Post Office 1363 Paul Maillard Rd. Luling, LA, 70070

Hours of operation: M-F – 8AM - 4:30PM; SAT/SUN - Closed

70353

CLOSED: Dulac Post Office 7661 Grand Caillou Rd. Dulac, LA, 70353

ALTERNATE: Bourg Post Office 3806 Country Dr. Bourg, LA, 70343

Hours of operation: M-F - 8:30AM - 4PM SAT - 9:00AM - 12PM SUN - Closed

70465

CLOSED: Tangipahoa Post Office 70136 E. Railroad Ave. Tangiapoha, LA, 70465

ALTERNATE: Kentwood Post Office 601 Avenue E Kentwood, LA, 70444

Hours of operation: M-F - 8AM - 4:30PM; SAT- 10AM - 12PM; SUN - Closed

70447

CLOSED: Madisonville Post Office 100 Covington St. Madisonville, LA, 70447

ALTERNATE: Mandeville Post Office 1 Saint Ann Dr. Mandeville, LA, 70471

Hours of Operation: M-F - 8AM - 7PM; SAT - 9AM - 1PM; SUN - Closed

70358

CLOSED: Grand Isle Post Office 3393 Highway 1 Grand Isle, LA, 70358

ALTERNATE: Schriever Post Office 201 Old Highway 659 Schriever, LA, 70395

Hours of operation: M-F - 8AM - 12PM; 1PM - 4PM; SAT - 9AM - 12PM

70036

CLOSED: Barataria Post Office 4164 Privateer Blvd. Barataria, LA, 70036

ALTERNATE: Lafitte Post Office 2630 Jean Lafitte Blvd. Lafitte, LA, 70067

Hours of operation: M-F - 8AM - 12PM;1PM - 4PM; SAT - 8AM – 10AM

The following post offices are closed and will have mobile post offices set up outside:

70345

Cutoff Post Office 16130 W. Main St. Cutoff, LA, 70345

Hours of Operation: 10 AM - 2 PM

70357

Golden Meadow Post Office 300 S Alex Plaisance Blvd., Golden Meadow, LA 70357

Hours of Operation: 10 AM – 2 PM

70068

LaPlace Post Office 190 Belle Terre Blvd. LaPlace, LA 70068

Hours of Operation: 10 AM - 4 PM

70373

Larose Post Office 123 W. 17th St. Larose, LA, 70373

Hours of Operation: 10 AM - 2 PM

70374

Lockport Post Office 706 Crescent Ave. Lockport, LA, 70374

Hours of Operation: 10 AM - 2 PM

77087

St. Rose Post Office 11724 River Rd. St. Rose, LA, 70087

Hours of Operation: 10 AM - 2 PM

70377

Montegut Post Office 1225 Highway 55 Montegut, LA, 70377

Hours of Operation: 10 AM - 2 PM

70394

Raceland Post Office 109 Raceland St. Raceland, LA, 70394