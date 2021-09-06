USPS resumes mail delivery in most areas | See alternate post offices for hard hit areas

NEW ORLEANS — The US Postal Service is back in Southeast Louisiana after Hurricane Ida put them out of service for more than a week.
The USPS announce that most mail delivery will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Almost all post offices will be back in service for retail operations as well.
Post offices that are still closed will have an alternate location or had a USPS mobile unit outside to help customers.
The following post offices are closed and using alternate locations:
70039
CLOSED: Boutte Post Office 13322 Highway 90 Boutte, LA, 70039
ALTERNATE: Luling Post Office 1363 Paul Maillard Rd. Luling, LA, 70070
Hours of operation: M-F – 8AM - 4:30PM; SAT/SUN - Closed
70353
CLOSED: Dulac Post Office 7661 Grand Caillou Rd. Dulac, LA, 70353
ALTERNATE: Bourg Post Office 3806 Country Dr. Bourg, LA, 70343
Hours of operation: M-F - 8:30AM - 4PM SAT - 9:00AM - 12PM SUN - Closed
70465
CLOSED: Tangipahoa Post Office 70136 E. Railroad Ave. Tangiapoha, LA, 70465
ALTERNATE: Kentwood Post Office 601 Avenue E Kentwood, LA, 70444
Hours of operation: M-F - 8AM - 4:30PM; SAT- 10AM - 12PM; SUN - Closed
70447
CLOSED: Madisonville Post Office 100 Covington St. Madisonville, LA, 70447
ALTERNATE: Mandeville Post Office 1 Saint Ann Dr. Mandeville, LA, 70471
Hours of Operation: M-F - 8AM - 7PM; SAT - 9AM - 1PM; SUN - Closed
70358
CLOSED: Grand Isle Post Office 3393 Highway 1 Grand Isle, LA, 70358
ALTERNATE: Schriever Post Office 201 Old Highway 659 Schriever, LA, 70395
Hours of operation: M-F - 8AM - 12PM; 1PM - 4PM; SAT - 9AM - 12PM
70036
CLOSED: Barataria Post Office 4164 Privateer Blvd. Barataria, LA, 70036
ALTERNATE: Lafitte Post Office 2630 Jean Lafitte Blvd. Lafitte, LA, 70067
Hours of operation: M-F - 8AM - 12PM;1PM - 4PM; SAT - 8AM – 10AM
The following post offices are closed and will have mobile post offices set up outside:
70345
Cutoff Post Office 16130 W. Main St. Cutoff, LA, 70345
Hours of Operation: 10 AM - 2 PM
70357
Golden Meadow Post Office 300 S Alex Plaisance Blvd., Golden Meadow, LA 70357
Hours of Operation: 10 AM – 2 PM
70068
LaPlace Post Office 190 Belle Terre Blvd. LaPlace, LA 70068
Hours of Operation: 10 AM - 4 PM
70373
Larose Post Office 123 W. 17th St. Larose, LA, 70373
Hours of Operation: 10 AM - 2 PM
70374
Lockport Post Office 706 Crescent Ave. Lockport, LA, 70374
Hours of Operation: 10 AM - 2 PM
77087
St. Rose Post Office 11724 River Rd. St. Rose, LA, 70087
Hours of Operation: 10 AM - 2 PM
70377
Montegut Post Office 1225 Highway 55 Montegut, LA, 70377
Hours of Operation: 10 AM - 2 PM
70394
Raceland Post Office 109 Raceland St. Raceland, LA, 70394
Hours of Operation: 10 AM - 2 PM