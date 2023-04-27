Council member threatens to sue S&WB for not complying with new bill policies

“Every time SWBNO failed to get their way, they took their ball and went home,” Morrell said in a statement according to our partners at Nola.com.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Council President J.P. Morrell says if the Sewerage and Water Board won't comply with new billing policies the city could sue the utility into compliance.

On Wednesday, Morrell authored legislation that would give the Sewerage and Water Board 30 days to begin complying with the new policies.

As The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports, if the S&WB doesn’t comply the city attorney can then file a lawsuit with a judge to force the utility to comply with the new policies.

“I am very disappointed that a public utility, which relies on the law to compel ratepayers to pay them, is now choosing to disregard the law when it least suits them,” Morrell said in a statement to the newspaper. “Every time SWBNO failed to get their way, they took their ball and went home.”

No one is above the law. Especially not an entity that is encharged with bringing water into the homes of New Orleanians.



I’m calling on the City Attorney to compel the Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans to comply with the law. pic.twitter.com/OcIwrNOzWJ — jpmorrell (@JPMorrell) April 26, 2023

Those new policies give the council a final say on billing disputes and also establish a new method of estimating a customer's bill.

Last week, the Sewerage and Water Board Executive Director Ghassan Korban announced that the agency would not follow two of the newest requirements; one which requires the agency to forfeit revenue on bills issued more than two months late, and the other forces the utility to leave a notice on customer's doors when utility worker comes to read the meter.

The motion to sue the S&WB would need full council approval.