Vaccination mandate now in effect for New Orleans restaurants

NEW ORLEANS — Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test older than 72 hours is now required to enter places like bars, restaurants, gyms and music venues in New Orleans.

The new restrictions went into effect Monday.

Before welcoming customers inside Domilise's Po-boy and Bar Monday, Joanne Domilise posted signs on doors and throughout the restaurant that say "Vaccine or negative PCR test required."

"It's a lot of pressure, a lot of pressure," Domilise said.

It lets customers know they have to prove they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or have recently tested negative to dine in. Employees ask customers to show their proof when they enter.

"So far its been wonderful, no issues, everybody has very quickly pulled out their cards," Domilise said.

Lil' Dizzy's Cafe is getting used to the new mandate too.

"We're trying to catch everyone at the door if we can," owner Arkesha Baquet said.

She prays business wont suffer.

"This morning on my way in, I cried. I broke down and called my husband. I said, 'Wayne I don’t know how this is going to affect us,' because we've had a slow few weeks and I just have to pray on it," Baquet said.

She's relieved that so far she hasn't had any push back.

"Customers are okay with it. No one has had any issues. They are complying and I truly appreciate it," Baquet said.

Those without proof can dine outside.

Some restaurants are taking time to figure out the best way to follow this new mandate. Blue Oak BBQ is closed for indoor dining this week as they come up with new procedures.

"This is brand new, it's definitely a work in progress," Domilise said.

"We need our local supporters, our visitors to just work with us so our business does not suffer," Baquet said.

They are asking customers for patience as enforcement of the new mandate begins in a week.