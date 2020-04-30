NEW ORLEANS — A veteran NOPD officers has died from COVID-19.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Off. Mark Hall Sr. died Thursday from complications of COVID-19.

Hall served for more than 30 years, most recently in the 8th District, which covers the French Quarter.

